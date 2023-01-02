Former KPRC Anchor Dominique Sachse Announces Move to Dr. Phil’s Media Company in Dallas

After creating suspense among her fans about her move from Houston to Dallas, former KPRC-TV anchor Dominique Sachse has revealed her next career move. Sachse is set to take on a new role at Merit Street Media, a broadcasting network founded by renowned talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw.

Sachse won’t be embarking on this journey alone; her former KPRC-TV co-anchor, Kris Gutierrez, will be joining her in this new endeavor. Expressing gratitude on Twitter, Gutierrez thanked Dr. Phil and Merit Street Media for the opportunity, emphasizing his belief in “God’s timing” and the present moment.

Although Gutierrez did not provide specific details about his role in the return to television, Dr. Phil hinted at two upcoming shows on Merit Street Media—”Morning on Merit Street” and “The News on Merit Street.”

The move marks a significant transition for Sachse and Gutierrez, and fans eagerly await their contributions to the new shows as they embrace this fresh chapter in their broadcasting careers.