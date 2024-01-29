Former Houston driving instructor charged with 5 other sex crimes involving teens

A former Houston driving school instructor was charged with five other sex crimes involving teens, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

62-year-old Ronald Avery Eglin owns the Texas School of Driving. He was charged with two counts of sexual performance by a child, indecency with a child, and two counts of sexual assault of an adult.

“He would use his position as a driving school instructor to kind of befriend those victims, put them at ease,” said King.

Eglin was arrested last year after a teen accused him of sexually assaulting her during a driving lesson. He was also a former Madison High School teacher.

According to court documents, these new charges relate to three victims, who attended the driving school in the 12000 block of Almeda Road. The assaults happened in 2013, 2015, and 2023. His additional charges were added this month.

One of the victims said she was 16 years old when Eglin allegedly encouraged her to engage in explicit activity on video chat, and he would send her inappropriate videos, authorities said. They used the application IMO to video chat.

He also told her during class, “I want to make love to you,” court documents stated.

A second victim was sexually assaulted at least three times. He made her touch his private parts, and she had sexual intercourse with him when she was 17, according to the documents.

Documents state he would force himself on her during intercourse even if she said no. She also said he would allegedly give her money to not say anything.

A third victim also accused him of sexually assaulting her.

During its investigation, the Houston Police Department contacted the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

“I do believe so that there could be more victims out there and we still encourage anyone with information to come forward still,” said King.

KPRC2 stopped by the school, which appeared to be empty. Janet Reed said her nephew was a student at the driving school. She said he has not been notified about how he can complete the courses.

“He has a permit, but he hasn’t done the driving part yet so it’s like I gave money away for nothing,” said Reed.

The Texas Department of License and Regulation sent KPRC2 a statement.

“There is an open enforcement case against Mr. Eglin. The school remains licensed and can continue to operate with other licensed instructors providing instructors.” The spokesperson adds, Texas School of Driving has not filed any paperwork with TDLR as required if they are going out of business.

