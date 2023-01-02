FM 1488 Median Project Progresses with Safety in Mind

As of early November, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reported that the installation of raised medians on FM 1488, spanning from I-45 to Mostyn Drive, is 22% complete. Although construction on the medians has not yet commenced, TxDOT is actively working on truck loons, designed to facilitate U-turns for trucks. The project, initiated in 2019, aims to enhance safety, alleviate crashes, and accommodate existing and future development.

Encompassing 12.44 miles, the project is projected to cost $10.23 million and is set to feature medians ranging from 1 foot to 14 feet in width. The initiative, progressing from west to east, will also introduce five new signalized intersections at key points, including Forest West Street, Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Sweetgum Lane, and both sides of I-45.

While some locals express concerns about potential inconveniences, others, like Jeanine Weber, emphasize the importance of safety over temporary disruptions. With the project slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, drivers can anticipate lane closures during construction hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As the volume of vehicles on FM 1488 continues to rise, this initiative seeks to strike a balance between improved mobility and enhanced safety measures.