Flood Watch Canceled for Southeast Texas, But Potential for Continued Flooding Lingers

The Flood Watch that covered most of southeast Texas has been lifted, signaling a respite from the persistent rain. However, concerns remain as any additional rainfall could exacerbate the risk of continued or new flooding, given the already saturated ground from the week’s precipitation.

Early Thursday morning witnessed a line of heavy rain and storms passing through the region. While the showers are expected to taper off during the day, some peeks of sunshine may break through by the afternoon. The potential for local road and street closures persists, particularly near area creeks and streams in northern Harris and southern Montgomery counties, where minor flooding has been reported. Additionally, some creeks and bayous may experience minor flooding as rainwater continues to drain from Hill County and the Brazos Valley. Wet roads are anticipated to result in ponding and slick conditions through Thursday.

Forecasters project an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall through Thursday morning, with some areas experiencing variations on the low and high ends of this range. Street flooding remains the most likely impact, but swollen creeks and rivers, particularly north and west of Houston, are being closely monitored for minor flooding.

Fortunately, the risk of severe weather with the upcoming rainfall is minimal. While a storm may briefly intensify near the coast, the primary threats are expected to be small hail and gusty winds.

Looking ahead, the rain chance is expected to diminish to 30% late Friday as an upper air storm approaches from the west. This system is forecasted to move away on Saturday, bringing drier conditions for the weekend. By Sunday, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny and dry, with seasonally cool temperatures. During this time of year, average lows hover in the mid-40s, while highs reach the mid-60s.