Flash Flood Watch issued for some, storm chances increasing later today and tonight

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the following counties: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker. The Watch is set to expire at 10 A.M. on Monday. The city of Houston is not included in the Watch.

Despite the Flash Flood Watch in our northern counties, most of us remain dry, though a few showers and storms could develop over Houston and Southeast Texas in the afternoon. It’s not until after Sunday evening, around 7 or 8 p.m., when the storm threat increases especially for our northern counties. The main line of storms should arrive in the Houston area around Midnight.

What’s the latest on the potential for severe weather in Southeast Texas?

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for both Sunday and Monday which could become strong to severe. Isolated showers and storms could develop later Sunday afternoon across Southeast Texas, including Houston. So if you have outdoor plans for Sunday, that’s definitely something to take note of. And while we’re not expecting those to become severe, some of the storms that develop later Sunday evening could. The best chance for that will be north of the city of Houston in our northern counties beginning as early as 7 or 8 p.m. Strong winds gusts, hail and heavy rain will be the primary threats. Then those storms will move from north to south across Southeast Texas, moving into Houston overnight. They’ll likely weaken as they do, but some gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall cant be ruled out. As for Monday, the remnants of those overnight storms will push towards the coast early in the morning. Then there’s one more chance for a few scattered showers and storms alter in the day, but we’re not expecting those to be severe at this point.

And after a stormy start to the week, what’s next?

The final few days of April and first few of May are looking warm, humid and with the chance for a few showers and storms each day through Friday. This activity doesn’t look to be organized severe weather, but a couple of showers and storms across Southeast Texas could develop each day of the work week.

Are there any more cool fronts coming ahead of summer?

We now have one penciled in for the first Friday of May! This front will bring a chance of thunderstorms when it blows in followed by a day or two of slightly lower humidity. It may not do much to drop our temperatures.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.