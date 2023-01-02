Federal Grant Infuses $10.1 Million into Houston’s High-Risk Roads for Safety Upgrades

Greater Northside and International Management Districts to Oversee Projects Targeting High Injury Network Areas

Houston, TX — In a significant development for the safety of both drivers and pedestrians, federal officials have announced a $10.1 million grant dedicated to enhancing safety features on some of Houston’s most perilous roadways. The funds will be divided between two Houston-area management districts, the Greater Northside Management District and the International Management District, situated north of downtown and in southwest Houston, respectively.

According to Dug Begley of the Houston Chronicle, the newly funded projects will focus on crucial safety improvements, such as wider sidewalks, additional pedestrian crossings, flashing beacons, and pedestrian refuge areas. The targeted roadways, identified as high-risk areas within Houston’s High Injury Network, are slated for transformative upgrades to mitigate the high rates of serious crashes.

The specific road segments set to undergo improvements include Airline Drive from 28th Street to North Main Street, along with intersections at Parker Road, Witcher Lane, Burress Street, Berry Road, Service Street, Link Road, and Gibbs Road. Additionally, upgrades will be implemented on Bissonnet Street from Eldridge Parkway to Dairy Ashford Road, Jensen Drive at Aldine Westfield Road and near Tidwell Road, and Tidwell Road from Nordling Street to Irvington Boulevard.

Houston Chronicle’s Begley reports that between 2017 and 2021, the designated areas covered by the grant experienced a staggering 1,025 crashes, including 13 incidents resulting in the tragic death or severe injury of 13 pedestrians and severe injuries to two cyclists.

U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia of Houston, a strong advocate for the city’s project proposals, expressed her satisfaction with the announcement, stating, “This substantial investment will not only enhance safety but also contribute to the overall well-being of our community, ensuring that residents can confidently navigate their neighborhoods.”

The grant awarded to Houston is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program, which distributed a total of $817 million in grants to 385 communities across the country during this cycle, according to federal officials. This initiative reflects a concerted effort to address and rectify safety concerns on a national scale, prioritizing the well-being of both pedestrians and motorists.