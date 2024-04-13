Fantastic weekend ahead, highs near 90 degrees next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Enjoy what’s left of the cooler air and comfortable humidity because change is coming next week.

After another cool start an abundance of sunshine will quickly warm temperatures toward 80 by noon with highs peaking around 83 degrees. If you’ll be joining us for the Art Car Parade downtown, make sure you protect yourself from getting a sunburn!

What’s in store for the rest of the weekend?

On Sunday, the Gulf breeze will finally push the moisture levels up, so you’ll notice it feels more humid during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid 80s. Despite the increase in humidity, no rain is expected Sunday.

Is there any more severe weather on the horizon?

Not at this time! While we do have rain chances returning next work week, the jet stream storm track will be so far to our north that our risk of severe weather will be greatly reduced.

This story comes from our friends at ABC13 Houston.