Family of Four Reported Missing After Moving from New Orleans to Houston

The New Orleans Police Department is urgently seeking information on the whereabouts of a family of four who disappeared after embarking on a journey from New Orleans to Houston two months ago.

According to Louisiana police, 27-year-old mother Steys Yanira David-Funez, her 31-year-old husband Ramon Ruiz Crisanto, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Jazzlyn Esther Ruiz David and 1-year-old Dara Ismeray Ruiz David, have not been heard from since they left New Orleans.

The family’s disappearance was reported by David-Funez’s father, who drove them to the Greyhound bus station at 1001 Loyola Ave. in New Orleans on November 30, 2023. They informed him they were relocating to Houston, and he received a text message later that day confirming their arrival at their destination.

However, concerns arose when David-Funez’s father attempted to contact his daughter the following week but received no response. Further inquiries with relatives in Texas revealed that the family never reached their intended destination.

Despite multiple attempts to reach out to the family, they remain unreachable, leaving authorities and loved ones increasingly worried. As of Monday, it has been 67 days since the family departed New Orleans.

The missing family members are of Hispanic descent, and police have issued photos of them to aid in their search.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Steys Yanira David-Funez, Ramon Ruiz Crisanto, and their two daughters is urged to contact the New Orleans Police Department’s Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.