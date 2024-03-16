Eva Longoria and Bill McRaven Among Recipients of $100 Million Bezos Prize for Social Impact

In a philanthropic endeavor aimed at recognizing individuals making significant societal contributions, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez have announced a $100 million donation as part of Bezos’ annual prize initiative.

This year’s recipients, each receiving $50 million, are actor and entrepreneur Eva Longoria, renowned for her role in ABC’s drama Desperate Housewives, and Bill McRaven, a retired Navy admiral and former chancellor of the University of Texas System.

The Bezos Courage and Civility Award, established to honor individuals striving to address complex challenges, promote unity, and champion civility, recognizes the recipients’ work with charitable organizations.

Previous recipients of the prize include lawyer and CNN commentator Van Jones and chef José Andrés, who were each awarded $100 million in 2021, and Dolly Parton in 2022. Notably, there was no award in 2023.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, McRaven outlined his intentions to utilize the donation to support education initiatives for the children of deceased veterans, particularly within the special operations community. Additionally, he aims to address mental health and brain performance among veterans while fostering the development of future military leaders through educational programs.

Longoria, known for her advocacy in education and entrepreneurship within Latino communities, views the award as an opportunity to bolster the strength of the Latino community in the United States. Through initiatives such as the Eva Longoria Foundation, which connects Latinos and Latinas in underserved areas with peer mentors, and her support for Latino-owned small businesses, Longoria seeks to address disparities in opportunities and infrastructure.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the impact of the donation, Longoria emphasized the extraordinary potential of Latinos in the U.S. and the importance of investing in their opportunities for growth and success.

The contribution underscores Bezos and Sánchez’s commitment to fostering positive societal change and recognizing individuals dedicated to promoting courage, unity, and civility in their endeavors.