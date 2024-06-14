Escaped inmate caught at mother’s house 12 hours after fleeing courthouse in downtown Houston: HCSO

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An escaped inmate who authorities say also tried to carjack a district attorney’s office employee at knifepoint was caught early Friday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 3 a.m., Nigel Thomas Sanders was captured at his mother’s home in the 1400 block of Force St. by the Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force in east Harris County, according to authorities.

There is no threat to public safety, the sheriff’s office said, adding that Sanders will face new charges of aggravated robbery and escape for Thursday’s incident.

Sanders is not the only person who will be charged.

ABC13 has learned two more people, identified as his mother and his sister, were arrested for hindering apprehension, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said during an update Friday morning that Sanders resisted arrest, so officials deployed a Taser and took him into custody. He’s being treated at the hospital.

Authorities added that they received multiple leads and several law enforcement agencies were involved in searching addresses for the suspect.

Sanders’ capture on Friday marked the end of a 12-hour search for a man authorities considered dangerous.

It all started around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when the sheriff’s office received word of an escape, prompting the shutdown of the jail complex, HCSO Assistant Chief Philip Bosquez said.

An inmate count uncovered Sanders was missing. They believed he escaped from 1301 Franklin, which is the building adjacent to the criminal courthouse.

Bosquez said Sanders, who has a lengthy criminal history, was in court for three burglary counts and an unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charge. After his hearing, Sanders was on his way to the jail when Bosquez said he “facilitated” the escape, even though HCSO didn’t mention specifics.

Sanders got to the building’s sallyport, where an employee was getting into her vehicle. Bosquez said there, he jumped in and held her at knifepoint. The woman crashed into several cars, and Sanders took off on foot again.

Bosquez could only say that Sanders got ahold of the knife outside of jail.

The University of Houston-Downtown earlier issued an alert to students and staff, warning them to “get indoors immediately,” “lock outside doors,” and “avoid windows.” UHD later said there was no longer an emergency, and the situation was cleared.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg also confirmed that the employee, held against her will, works in her office.