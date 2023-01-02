Elevate Your Business Experience with the American Express Platinum Business Card

By: Michael Esparza

The American Express Platinum business card is a premium card that offers a range of benefits and rewards for business owners who travel frequently and spend a lot on their card. The card has a high annual fee of $695, but it also comes with a generous welcome bonus, airport lounge access, travel credits, and other perks that can offset the cost and enhance your travel experience. The card also earns Membership Rewards points, which are valuable and flexible for redeeming travel, gift cards, merchandise, and more.

The main features of the American Express Platinum business card are:

A welcome bonus of 120,000 Membership Rewards points (some bonuses can go up to 200,000 points) after spending $15,000 on eligible purchases in the first three months of card membership.

An annual fee of $695.

5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, and 1.25X points on all other eligible purchases.

A $200 airline fee credit per calendar year for incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, on one selected qualifying airline.

Get up to $200 in statement credits semi-annually toward U.S. purchases with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $400 back per year.

Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year.

Get up to $150 in statement credits per year for eligible annual prepaid business plan purchases with Adobe on Creative Cloud for teams or Acrobat Pro DC with e-sign for teams on the Business Platinum Card.

A $179 CLEAR® credit per year, which covers the cost of a CLEAR membership that allows you to speed through security at select airports and venues.

A $100 Global Entry or $85 TSA Pre✓® credit every four years for an application fee charged to your card.

Complimentary access to over 1,400 airport lounges across the globe, including The Centurion® Lounge, Delta Sky Club®, Priority Pass™ Select, and more.

Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status and Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, which offer benefits such as room upgrades, late check-out, free breakfast, and bonus points at participating hotels.

Complimentary ShopRunner membership, which provides free two-day shipping and free returns on eligible purchases at over 100 online stores.

Complimentary cell phone protection, which covers up to $800 per claim and $1,600 per year for damage or theft of your cell phone when you pay your monthly bill with your card.

Complimentary car rental loss and damage insurance, which covers up to $75,000 for theft and damage to the rental car when you pay for the entire rental with your card and decline the collision damage waiver at the rental company counter.

Complimentary premium roadside assistance, which provides up to four service calls per year for towing, winching, jump starts, flat tire change, lockout service, and delivery of up to two gallons of fuel.

The American Express Platinum business card is a great option for business owners who want to enjoy a high level of service, convenience, and luxury when they travel. The card has a hefty annual fee, but it also offers a lot of value in terms of rewards, credits, and benefits. The card is best suited for those who book their travel through amextravel.com, where they can earn 5X points and access exclusive deals and offers. The card is also ideal for those who value airport lounge access, hotel elite status, and other travel perks that can make their trips more comfortable and enjoyable. The card is not recommended for those who do not want to pay a high annual fee, travel often, or do not spend enough to justify the cost. The card is a charge card, not a credit card, so it requires you to pay your balance in full each month, unless you enroll in the Pay Over Time option, which charges interest and has a limit.

The American Express Platinum business card is one of the most prestigious and rewarding cards in the American Express corporate program, which provides expense management tools, reporting solutions, and customer service for businesses of all sizes. If you are interested in the American Express Platinum business card, visit https://americanexpress.com/en-us/referral/MICHAEdOiM?XL=MIMNS to learn more.