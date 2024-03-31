Easter Weekend Weather Update: Chance of Easter Showers and Cold Fronts Ahead

As Southeast Texas gears up to celebrate Easter weekend, meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast. Happy Easter! Southerly winds have been gradually bringing more moisture into the region, raising the possibility of brief sprinkles or showers throughout the morning.

For Easter Sunday, the rain chance stands at 20%, which could slightly dampen outdoor activities such as Easter egg hunts and sunrise services. However, temperatures are expected to be mild, starting around 70 degrees at sunrise and reaching the mid-80s in the afternoon. Any rain showers are forecasted to be brief and light, minimizing their impact on outdoor festivities.

Looking ahead, Texans can anticipate the arrival of April’s first cold front on Tuesday, bringing with it a small chance of morning showers followed by pleasant weather in the afternoon. Behind the front, the forecast calls for sunny days with lows near 50 degrees and highs in the 70s, offering ideal conditions for outdoor outings and activities.

As excitement builds for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th, weather uncertainties linger. While it’s too early to provide a definitive forecast, indications suggest that a weather system currently over China and Russia could bring clouds and showers to Texas on the day of the eclipse. Despite the potential for cloudy skies, the eclipse may still be visible depending on cloud cover conditions. Meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation and refine forecasts as the event draws nearer.

For now, Houston residents can expect partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on eclipse day. Here’s hoping for a day filled with sunshine, allowing everyone a clear view of this celestial phenomenon, provided they do so safely!