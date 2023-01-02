Early Voting Commences for March 5 Primaries in Harris County

Today marks the commencement of early voting for the upcoming March 5 primaries in Harris County. Residents have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the primary of their preference at any of the 79 designated early voting centers throughout the county, from today until March 1. To locate a convenient polling station, interested voters can click here.

During the early voting period, polls will be accessible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Sunday, Feb. 25, when they will operate from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Following the conclusion of early voting on March 1, polling stations will reopen on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5.

The significance of early voting lies in its convenience and efficacy in ensuring every voter’s voice is heard, thereby bolstering the democratic process. By voting early, individuals can streamline the process, potentially minimizing lines on Election Day and contributing to the smooth functioning of the electoral system.

To facilitate a seamless voting experience, residents are encouraged to utilize resources available at HarrisVotes.com:

Confirm voter registration status.

Locate convenient voting locations and times.

Access sample ballots.

Familiarize with required identification for voting.

Learn more about the voting process.

Acquaint oneself with the new voting machines.

Moreover, the deadline for applying for a ballot by mail is Feb. 23. For assistance or inquiries regarding vote by mail, curbside voting, polling locations, voter ID, and related matters, individuals can contact the Harris County Clerk’s Office Elections Department at 713-755-6965 or visit HarrisVotes.com.

In addition, voters can seek assistance from 866-OUR-VOTE, a nonpartisan voter helpline operated by a coalition of voting rights organizations, catering to the needs of all voters. Support is available in multiple languages and for individuals with disabilities, addressing issues such as registration or ballot problems, voter intimidation, or general queries about the electoral process.

Contact Information:

Website: 866OurVote.org

English: 866-OUR-VOTE or 866-687-8683

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA or 888-839-8682

Asian Languages: 888-API-VOTE or 888-274-8683

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US or 844-925-5287

ASL (Video Call): 301-818-VOTE or 301-818-8683

Disability Rights TX: 800-252-9108

In conclusion, the message is clear: don’t delay, exercise your right to vote today. Early participation is key to shaping the future through active civic engagement.