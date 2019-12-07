Dynamo Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2020 Season

The Houston Dynamo have announced a number of roster moves as the club begins preparations for the 2020 season.

The club picked up contract options on nine players for the 2019 season: DF Alejandro Fuenmayor, MF Nico Hansen, DF Sam Junqua, MF Tomás Martínez, FW Tommy McNamara, GK Michael Nelson, FW Christian Ramirez, MF Memo Rodriguez and FW Michael Salazar.

The club declined contract options on three players: MF Eric Bird, MF Juan David Cabezas and GK Tyler Deric. Four players’ contracts expired following the conclusion of the 2019 season: MF Darwin Cerén, DF A.J. DeLaGarza, DF Maynor Figueroa and DF Kevin Garcia. For a number of these players, conversations with the club about returning in 2020 are ongoing.

“We want to thank each of these players for their hard work and service to the club,” said Dynamo Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan. “Making these decisions at the conclusion of every year is always difficult, but we’re confident that we have a strong core of players returning along with our recent acquisitions that will position us for success in 2020.”

Including the players already under contract and those whose contract options were picked up, the Dynamo currently have 21 players under contract.

Current Dynamo Roster:

Goalkeepers: Michael Nelson



Defenders: Alejandro Fuenmayor, Kiki Struna, Adam Lundkvist, Jose Bizama, Erik McCue, Sam Junqua, Victor Cabrera, Zarek Valentin



Midfielders: Memo Rodriguez, Tomás Martínez, Tommy McNamara, Niko Hansen, Matias Vera, Boniek García



Forwards: Mauro Manotas, Christian Ramirez, Alberth Elis, Michael Salazar, Ronaldo Peña, Darwin Quintero