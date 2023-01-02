Dwayne Johnson Secures Legal Ownership of Iconic “The Rock” Name in WWE Deal

Dwayne Johnson, widely known as “The Rock” in the professional wrestling world, is set to legally own the iconic moniker under a new agreement with WWE. In addition to this landmark development, Johnson will join the board of TKO Group, the sports and entertainment company housing both WWE and UFC.

“The Rock” name holds sentimental value for Johnson, originating from his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who made history as the first Black champion in WWE alongside Tony Atlas. In an interview with CNBC, Johnson refrained from disclosing the financial details of the WWE deal but emphasized the personal significance of the name.

“I owe that name everything,” Johnson expressed. “Without that name, there’d be no wrestling career. There’d be no Hollywood career.”

The multi-talented movie and wrestling star, with an extensive business portfolio, including Seven Bucks Productions, Teremana Tequila, ZOA Energy, Project Rock apparel, and the United Football League, adds this significant legal ownership to his achievements.

This marks Johnson’s first time serving on the board of a publicly traded company, and he expressed his motivation to contribute to the global expansion of TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses. In a prepared statement, Johnson highlighted his commitment to representing athletes and performers who work tirelessly to fulfill their dreams and entertain audiences.

TKO Group Holdings Inc. sees Johnson’s appointment to the board as a strategic move to deliver long-term value and strong performance for shareholders across both UFC and WWE. The appointment is effective Tuesday, signifying Johnson’s entry into a new realm of corporate leadership.

Starting his wrestling journey with WWE in 1996, Johnson became a third-generation wrestling sensation, engaging in memorable rivalries with the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Triple H. His finishing maneuver, The Rock Bottom, and eight WWE championships solidified his status as a wrestling legend. Beyond the wrestling ring, Johnson has achieved success in movies such as “Fast X,” “Black Adam,” “Jungle Cruise,” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Recently making appearances on WWE’s “Smackdown” and “Raw” television programs, rumors swirl about Johnson potentially competing at this year’s WrestleMania, adding excitement to his enduring connection with the wrestling world.