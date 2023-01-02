Drake Joins Bun B’s All-American Takeover Concert Lineup at Houston Rodeo

Houston’s own Bun B has added another heavyweight to his already star-studded lineup for the All-American Takeover concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: none other than the chart-topping rapper, Drake.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Bun B teased fans with a semi-cryptic image of the OVO owl donning a cowboy hat adorned with the UGK logo, hinting at Drake’s upcoming performance. With the caption “IF YOU’RE READING THIS IT’S TOO LATE,” the message was clear: tickets for the March 12 concert are officially sold out, although resale options are available.

Continuing the tradition of electrifying performances, Bun B has curated an impressive lineup featuring Eve, Nelly, Rick Ross, Too Short, E-40, That Mexican OT, and the Ying Yang Twins, promising an unforgettable night of entertainment on the rodeo’s iconic star-shaped stage.

This marks Bun B’s third rodeo takeover, following the success of his previous editions. In 2022, the “H Town Takeover” showcased a stellar lineup of emerging Houston talent alongside industry veterans like Willie D, Devin the Dude, Slim Thug, and LeToya Luckett. The 2023 edition, dubbed the “Southern Takeover,” featured an array of artists from across the region, including Erykah Badu, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Scarface, and Big Mike.

Drake’s connection to Houston runs deep, with the city playing a pivotal role in his rise to fame. Introduced to Lil Wayne by Houston’s own Jas Prince, Drake found mentorship and inspiration in the Bayou City’s vibrant music scene. Paying homage to his roots, Drake has frequently referenced Houston in his music, cementing his affinity for the city and its suburbs in hits like “Houstatlantavegas” and “Desires,” which name-drop Katy, Texas.