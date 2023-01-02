Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show



In a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dallas Cowboys featured a show-stopping halftime performance by 77-year-old country music legend Dolly Parton during their game against the Washington Commanders. Parton, dressed in the iconic Cowboys cheerleader outfit, charmed the crowd with renditions of her hits. This marked her second appearance on the football field within a week, having joined Peyton Manning for Tennessee’s game against Georgia. After leading the crowd in singing “Rocky Top,” Parton expressed her gratitude, despite some hearing challenges, and acknowledged the song’s origin, making for a memorable Thanksgiving spectacle.