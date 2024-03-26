Diddy’s Private Plane Tracked Leaving The Country Amid Federal Raids on His Homes

Que Onda Magazine reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs’ private plane made a notable journey from California to Antigua amidst federal raids on his residences in Los Angeles and Miami, according to flight trackers.

The rapper’s aircraft was observed departing from Sacramento Executive Airport on Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. local time, landing at Palm Springs International Airport an hour later. An hour after touching down in Palm Springs, the plane departed for Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, where it arrived around 8 p.m. local time.

On Monday morning, approximately 9 a.m., the plane left the California airport, heading for Antigua. However, Combs was not aboard this flight, as he was spotted walking around Miami Opa-Locka Airport Monday afternoon.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles and HSI Miami, conducted law enforcement actions related to an ongoing investigation. A representative from Homeland Security Investigations issued a statement to the media, promising further information as it becomes available.

Douglas Wigdor, attorney for Cassie and Jane Doe, who each filed lawsuits against Combs, expressed support for law enforcement’s efforts. He hopes these actions mark the beginning of a process holding Combs accountable for alleged misconduct.

The plane’s movements and the home raids coincide with sex trafficking allegations detailed in two separate lawsuits. FOX11 shared footage showing Combs’ sons, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian ‘King’ Combs, 25, in handcuffs outside their Beverly Hills residence.

These events are part of a series of sexual assault allegations against Combs, dating back to November 2023, when Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend, filed a lawsuit against him. Ventura accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and domestic violence, resulting in a settlement.

Subsequent allegations emerged, including claims from Liza Gardner and Joi Dickerson-Neal, alleging sexual assault and similar misconduct. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit seeking $30 million in damages, alleging sexual harassment, drugging, and threats.

For support regarding sexual abuse, individuals can text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.