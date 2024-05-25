Dangerous heat and rip currents possible over the long holiday weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The heat and humidity intensifies over the long holiday weekend, and a Heat Advisory is likely to be issued by the National Weather Service both Sunday and Memorial Day.

What is the outlook for Memorial Day weekend?

More heat, more humidity, especially on the holiday. Memorial Day is predicted to have a high of 96 and a heat index of 111, and while that wouldn’t be unusual for July or August, it is unusual for May. In fact, if that heat index prediction verifies, it will be the hottest May heat index reading in Houston’s recorded history. The current record holder is 109 from May 1996. While it should stay dry Saturday and Sunday, there is a 20% chance of an afternoon or evening downpour on Memorial Day. We’re eyeing the possibility that any storm that pops up could be severe with large hail and damaging winds, so for now it’s a small chance for a big storm.

When could more cooling downpours return?

Just about every day next week will feature a chance for rain, but look for those chances to especially climb Wednesday and beyond.

Hurricane season is right around the corner! Anything I should be aware of now?

There’s nothing threatening in the Gulf of Mexico right now. There is a disturbance between the Bahamas and Bermuda that the National Hurricane Center gives a 10% chance of formation over the next 7 days. Even so, that storm is expected to get picked up by the jet stream and move north and east over the Atlantic. Otherwise, what you need to know this week is that NOAA released their Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook for the 2024 season this week and they are predicting an extremely active season with 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes and 4-7 major hurricanes possible.

