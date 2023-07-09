CRIME STOPPERS OF HOUSTON FUGITIVE FRIDAY
|For Immediate Release: November 17, 2023
HOUSTON – In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
|The following individuals all have active warrants as of November 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm.
DERRISHA LORRAINE BUTLERB/F 02-14-97 5’05”/190 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1840208
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Houston Texas
CHANUNCEY DWAYNE FRANKB/M 07-30-76 5’09”/160 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1655952
PROB VIOL MONEY LAUNDERING >=$150K<$300K
Last known location: Houston Texas
ALVIN RAY GOLSTONB/M 08-20-75 5’10”/250 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1839315
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Last known location: Houston Texas
KARINA LOPEZ LEMAIREW/F 10-12-89 5’02”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1681274
THEFT AGGREGATE =>$150K<$300K
Last known location: Houston Texas
JUAN ANTONIO MONTOYAW/M 02-11-60 5’06”/160 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant # 1768435
INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTA
Last known location: Houston Texas
LAURA MICHELLE PARKERW/F 06/15/85 5’07”/125 Lbs. Bln/Brn
Warrant #: 1839651
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<30K
Last known location: San Leon Texas
JASON ALLEN ROFFW/M 06-03-83 5’08”/165 Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1833125
THFT MAT ALUM/BRNZ/COPPR/BRASS
Last known location: Richmond Texas
PORSCHE PAULETTE SMITHB/F 08-06-90 5’05”/180 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1616217
PROB VIOL CRUELTY NON-LSTOCK ANIM KIL/PO
Last known location: Houston Texas
DONOVAN SETH WETHEYW/M 01-31-00 5’10”/140 Lbs. Bro/Haz
Warrant #: 1839599
VIOL BOND/PRO ORD 2+ TIMES
Last known location: Houston Texas
ASHTON JEANNAE YOUNGW/F 11-14-87 5’00”/272 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1616220, 1616408, 1840395
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
POSS CS PG 1 <1G
UNAUTH ABSENCE COMM CORR FAC
Last known location: Houston Texas