Country Singer Morgan Wallen Faces Three Felony Charges Following Chair-Throwing Incident in Downtown Nashville

Nashville, TN – Country music sensation Morgan Wallen, 30, has been charged with three felonies in connection with an incident at Chief’s Bar on Broadway, Eric Church’s recently opened honky tonk. The altercation, which unfolded in the bustling heart of downtown Nashville, involved Wallen allegedly hurling a chair from the building’s sixth story, narrowly missing two Metro police officers.

According to an arrest report, Wallen was at Chief’s Bar on Sunday night when staff members implicated him in the chair-throwing incident. Witnesses claimed Wallen was seen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” followed by laughter. Video footage corroborated these accounts, leading to Wallen’s subsequent arrest.

Wallen faces three counts of reckless endangerment, stemming from the potential harm posed to both the officers and the public. Additionally, he has been charged with disorderly conduct. He was released after posting a bond of $15,250 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 3rd, coinciding with a planned concert in Nashville.

In response to the charges, Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, issued a statement affirming Wallen’s cooperation with authorities. The incident has drawn significant attention, raising concerns about public safety in Nashville’s vibrant downtown district.