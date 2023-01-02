Convicted Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Injured in Prison Stabbing Incident at Federal Facility



Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in George Floyd’s murder, sustained serious injuries in a prison stabbing at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, according to a law enforcement source. The Federal Bureau of Prisons, while not confirming Chauvin as the victim, acknowledged an attack at the facility on Friday and stated that the injured individual was hospitalized. The incident, occurring around 12:30 p.m., prompted swift life-saving measures by prison staff, who successfully isolated and contained the situation. The patient’s current condition remains undisclosed. The FBI was notified of the assault, but details about the motive are not provided. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison expressed sadness over the violence, emphasizing that Chauvin, having been duly convicted, should serve his sentence without fear of retaliation. Chauvin, along with other officers involved in Floyd’s death, is serving both federal and state sentences for civil rights violations and second-degree murder, respectively.