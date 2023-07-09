Community Update: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez Reports Significant Arrest in Jail Narcotics Investigation

What: Earlier this year, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez created the jail-based Criminal Investigations and Security Division in response to a major increase in drug overdoses in the jail. After a lengthy investigation, the Division arrested a Harris County defense attorney suspected of being a major supplier of dangerous narcotics into the jail.

Who: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Detentions Command Assistant Chief Philip Bosquez, and Lt. Jay Wheeler

When: Monday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.

Where: HCSO Media Room, 1200 Baker Street, Houston, TX 77002

Click here to watch the conference.