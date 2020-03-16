City of Houston Municipal Courts – No Jury Trials and No Jury Duty

In an effort to continue to encourage the health and safety of the public and court staff members from the spread of the COVID-19, the City of Houston Municipal Courts Department has suspended all JURY TRIALS AND JURY DUTY during the period of Monday, March 16, 2020 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

If anyone has recently travelled internationally, has come into contact with someone who has travelled internationally, or if you are, or think you are, experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19, please DO NOT COME TO COURT. You are urged to contact your health care provider. Once you have been cleared by a physician, you can come into any of our City of Houston court locations to speak with an Annex Judge to reset your case. Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for continued updates on all court locations and hours of operation.

On Monday, March 16, 2020 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020, there will be:

NO Jury Trials. If you are a DEFENDANT scheduled for a JURY TRIAL during this period, you do not have to appear. You must reschedule your jury trial setting in person no later than Monday, April 6, 2020 until 9:00p.m., to receive a new jury trial date. All jury trials will resume Wednesday, April 1, 2020 unless further notification is provided. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) during the reset period (3/16/2020 through 4/6/2020), an arrest warrant may be issued.

NO Jury Duty. If you are a Juror and have been scheduled for Jury Duty, you do not have to appear during this period. You do not need to reschedule your jury service.

Arraignments, Trials by Judge, Parking Adjudication Hearings and all other proceedings. Individuals who are scheduled for any other court settings are expected to appear in court for their scheduled setting.

For additional announcements and information please call the City of Houston Helpline at 3-1-1, or 713.837.0311 if outside of the City of Houston, or visit the Municipal Courts website at www.houstontx.gov/courts,