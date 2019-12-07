City Edition Uniform Revealed

The Rockets revealed their fourth new uniform of the season tonight at halftime of their game vs. the Portland Trailblazers. The NASA inspired white “City Edition” uniform evokes Houston’s historical and present relationship with the Space Agency.

Highlights of the uniform set include:

· NASA font for typeface and numbers throughout the jersey

· Traditional Astronaut ID Tag on the upper right chest

· American flag on the belt line to celebrate national pride

· Side panels of jersey are inspired by the Gemini Program that helped NASA prepare for the Apollo moon landings

· Vertical brand identifiers on the shorts to resemble a rocket launch

SPACE CITY SATURDAYS – The “City Edition” uniforms will be worn for every Saturday home and road game, debuting on November 30 when the Rockets face the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center.

The jerseys will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, November 27 at the Team Store inside Toyota Center and on RocketsShop.com.