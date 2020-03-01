Cirque Du Soleil Raises the Big Top for the Revival of Alegría at Sam Houston Race Park

A production destined to change the history of the company, Cirque du Soleil first presented Alegría in April 1994, launching an emblematic show that would win over more than 14 million spectators in 19 years of touring through the end 2013. In 2019, Cirque du Soleil reinterprets Alegría through today’s creative lens, including updated acrobatics and visual design, as well as new musical arrangements. With its signature songs, acrobatics and memorable characters that have helped define the Cirque du Soleil aesthetic, Alegría is the reincarnation of a classic, reinterpreted for the age, and rekindled to inspire fans—old and new alike.

The Big Top for Alegria was officially raised on Saturday, February 22, 2020. For more photos and videos, go to http://bit.ly/37QmCtK. Alegría will be presented under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park in from February 29 – April 12, 2020. For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.

A few facts about the Big Top:

The Big Top seats more than 2,600 people.

The entire site set-up takes 8 days.

The Big Top stands at 62-feet high and is 167 feet in diameter.

The 4 steel masts each stand at 82-feet tall.

550 pegs are required to hold the big top firmly to over 48,500 square feet of asphalt.

The white-colored canvas helps counter the effects of the sun, thereby reducing energy consumption and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

About Alegría in Houston

The revival of Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production Alegría will be performing in Houston from February 29th – April 12th under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.