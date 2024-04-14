Cinemark theater in Spring announces temporary closure after roof fire

Firefighters were called Saturday morning to put out a roof fire in a Spring area movie theater.

Spring Fire Department officials said they were on scene responding to a fire on the roof of a Cinemark theater on Kuykendahl Road.

Sat, April 13 2024 | 9:55 a.m.

Cinemark Spring on Kuykendahl



Manager Paul of Cinemark smelled smoke as he was taking out the trash to begin their day. Went on roof to check it out and immediately knew to call the FD. #hounews pic.twitter.com/5FBg3evgnU — Klein Fire Department (@Kleinfiredept) April 13, 2024

A manager of the Cinemark theater noticed the smoke as he was taking out the trash and immediately called fire officials.

Authorities say the fire originated near the neon sign on the theater’s roof.

According to Klein FD, the theater wasn’t open for business, and all employees were out safely.

Officials say the fire tapped out at around 9:55 a.m., when thick smoke blazed out in one of the theater auditoriums.

Details are still limited regarding the aftermath of the fire incident.

Cinemark has not announced when they will reopen.