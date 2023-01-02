Christmas Holiday Travel Faces Disruption as Storm System Hits Plains and East

As the Christmas holiday unfolds, a storm system is making its presence felt, ushering in blizzard conditions across the Plains and heavy rain on the East Coast. The consequential impact on both air and road travel is anticipated, potentially leading to flight delays and slick roadways.

The holiday season has witnessed a surge in travel, with over 115 million individuals projected to journey 50 miles or more from home, as reported by AAA.

To assist travelers in planning their return trips, here’s a forecast detailing potential weather-related disruptions:

Plains Blizzard and Winter Storm Across Central U.S.:

Wednesday: By Wednesday, the weather is expected to have a notable impact on both coasts, with rain forecasted in the Northeast, affecting major hubs like Washington (DCA/IAD). While a few rain and snow showers linger in the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest, a new storm moving into the West Coast could lead to slowdowns at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Additionally, some lingering snow showers may bring delays to the Midwest, including Kansas City.

Thursday: On Thursday, lingering rain showers in the Northeast may pose minor challenges at major hubs such as Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). Showers could also cause a few delays in Chicago.

As holiday travelers navigate their journeys, staying informed about the evolving weather conditions will be crucial to mitigate potential disruptions. Airlines and transportation authorities are expected to closely monitor the situation, providing updates and guidance to ensure the safety and smooth travel of passengers during this festive season.