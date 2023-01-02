Christmas Eve Blaze Engulfs Dozens of Vehicles at North Texas Auto Auction

On Christmas Eve, a devastating fire wreaked havoc at an automobile auction facility in North Texas, consuming nearly 60 vehicles, according to officials. Denton County Emergency Services District shared images of the inferno and its aftermath on their Facebook page.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene around 1:32 a.m. after receiving reports of a grassfire in the 3700 Block of McPherson Road. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a distressing sight as a “large column of smoke and flames” was visible from the nearby I-35 West.

The firefighting efforts were a collaborative endeavor, with Denton County ESD leading the charge and receiving assistance from the Fort Worth, Denton, Flower Mound, Justin, Roanoke fire departments, and Haslet Fire Rescue from Tarrant County ESD. All American Towing & Recovery played a crucial role by relocating vehicles to create a fire break, aiding in the containment of the blaze.

The intense operation resulted in the successful extinguishing of the fire, officially declared at 3:09 a.m. However, the toll was substantial, with 58 vehicles falling victim to the flames.

The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office has taken charge of the ongoing investigation into the incident, working diligently to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. The aftermath of this Christmas Eve blaze serves as a grim reminder of the challenges faced by emergency services during the holiday season.