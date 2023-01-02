Children At Risk Releases Annual School Rankings for 2022-2023 Academic Year

Local education nonprofit Children At Risk unveiled its eagerly awaited annual ranking of the top schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year on Monday. The comprehensive report assessed 1,311 public schools across the Greater Houston area, including 786 elementary schools, 326 middle schools, and 199 high schools. Using a rigorous methodology, the nonprofit assigned A through F grades to school campuses based on key factors such as student achievement, campus performance, and student growth.

In their evaluation process, student achievement was gauged by students’ performance on state standardized tests (STAAR), campus performance involved comparing a school’s test scores to those of institutions with similar poverty levels, and student growth measured how students improved on STAAR tests over the course of a school year. High schools underwent an additional assessment of college readiness, specifically focusing on the on-time graduation rates of students.

Notably, the recently released rankings revealed a decrease in scores at over 75 percent of Houston ISD schools compared to the previous year, as reported by the Houston Chronicle. Overall, Houston-area school districts experienced a 55 percent drop in scores from the 2022 rankings.

Here are the top-ranked campuses in the Greater Houston area according to Children At Risk:

Elementary School Rankings:

Commonwealth Elementary in Fort Bend ISD Bess Campbell Elementary in Lamar CISD Stafford Stem Magnet Academy in Stafford MSD Griffin Elementary School in Katy ISD T.H. Rogers in Houston ISD

Middle School Rankings:

T.H. Rogers School in Houston ISD Mandarin Immersion Magnet School in Houston ISD Cornerstone Academy in Spring Branch ISD Briarmeadow Charter in Houston ISD Beckendorff Junior High in Katy ISD

High School Rankings:

Carnegie Vanguard HS in Houston ISD Young Women’s College Prep in Houston ISD Alief Early College Prep HS in Alief ISD Eastwood Academy in Houston ISD Challenge Early College HS in Houston ISD

Children at Risk utilizes a methodology closely resembling that of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), which has yet to release its accountability ratings due to legal challenges from several districts. In October, District Court Judge Catherine Mauzy ruled that TEA’s new rating system was unlawful and could cause irreparable harm to Texas schools, following a lawsuit that contested the system’s potential drastic drop in school ratings. For a detailed breakdown of Children At Risk’s elementary, middle, and high school rankings, visit their website here.