Chick-fil-A Urges Discard of Polynesian Sauce Cups Over Allergen Concerns
Chick-fil-A customers who’ve tucked away unused Polynesian sauce dipping cups from Feb. 14-27, 2024, are being advised to dispose of them promptly due to potential allergen risks. The company issued a notice on its website, cautioning that these cups may contain a different sauce formulation containing wheat and soy allergens.
For individuals with inquiries or concerns, Chick-fil-A encourages reaching out to Chick-fil-A CARES at 1-866-232-2040.
Polynesian sauce, alongside honey mustard and barbeque sauces, was introduced by Chick-fil-A in 1984 to complement its popular chicken nuggets, which debuted on the menu in 1982.
In other fast-food news:
- Wendy’s plans to trial a dynamic pricing model, potentially impacting menu prices.
- Burger King responds to Wendy’s ‘surge pricing’ backlash with a free Whopper deal.
- Parent company of Outback Steakhouse announces closure of 41 locations.
- Leap day deals for 2024 offer discounts and freebies from various chains like Wendy’s, Chipotle, and Krispy Kreme.
- Oreo announces upcoming debut of two new flavors inspired by mud pie and tiramisu.
Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A recently settled a class-action lawsuit related to its pricing practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit, filed in Georgia in October 2023, alleged that Chick-fil-A hiked menu prices by up to 30% on delivery orders, despite initially promising low delivery fees on its app or website.
Residents in New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia, and New York were eligible to claim a $29.95 Chick-fil-A gift card as part of the settlement, although the deadline for submissions has passed.