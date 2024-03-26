Cal McNair Approved as Houston Texans’ New Principal Owner by NFL Owners

At the annual league meeting on Tuesday, NFL owners gave their nod to Cal McNair, chairman and CEO of the Houston Texans, as the new principal owner of the franchise.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, McNair stated, “I’m honored to lead this franchise. This move ensures the long-term stability of our franchise.”

The transition marks a significant change in ownership for the Texans, following the passing of former owner Bob McNair in November 2018. Bob McNair, who owned the team since its inception in 2002, was succeeded by his wife, Janice McNair, who became the principal owner.

Since Bob’s passing, Cal McNair has been overseeing the Texans’ daily football operations and representing the team at league meetings in lieu of Janice. Under his leadership, the team has posted a record of 31-51-1.

Expressing support for her son’s new role, Janice McNair remarked, “The Houston Texans mean so much to our family, and I’m extremely proud that Cal will continue to lead the franchise moving forward. He has done such a terrific job as our CEO, and we believe this move is what’s best for everyone involved with the organization.”

The approval of Cal McNair as the principal owner comes in the wake of recent legal developments within the McNair family. Last month, Robert Cary McNair Jr., another son of Bob and Janice, sought to have his mother declared incapacitated and appoint a guardian for her.

In November, Cary filed an application for the appointment of a guardian for Janice in Harris County probate court. However, on February 26, attorneys representing all parties involved jointly filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, signaling a resolution to the legal dispute.