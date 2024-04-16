Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History as No. 1 Overall Pick

Caitlin Clark, the standout shooting guard from Iowa who shattered NCAA scoring records and captivated audiences with her remarkable play, made history on Monday night by being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

The 22-year-old native of West Des Moines, Iowa, known for her exceptional shooting range and playmaking skills, joins a Fever team looking to revitalize its performance after missing the postseason for the past seven seasons. Teaming up with 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, Clark aims to bring her electrifying talent to the professional stage.

Clark’s selection marks a significant moment not only for her but for women’s basketball as a whole, with other notable prospects such as LSU’s Angel Reese and Stanford’s Cameron Brink also making the leap to the professional ranks.

Having led the Hawkeyes to consecutive national championship game appearances and earning numerous accolades along the way, including the AP Player of the Year and Wooden Award, Clark’s arrival in the WNBA has sparked unprecedented excitement among fans and teams alike.

With anticipation building and venues selling out tickets in record time in anticipation of her debut, Clark’s transition to the professional league promises to be nothing short of sensational, setting the stage for a new era in women’s basketball.