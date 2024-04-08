Caitlin Clark Breaks Records in National Championship Game Despite Iowa’s Loss to South Carolina

Cleveland, OH – Despite a hard-fought battle that ended in defeat for the Iowa Hawkeyes against South Carolina in the national championship game, Caitlin Clark left her mark on the court with a stunning performance on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Clark, the standout star of the Iowa Hawkeyes, made headlines by erupting in the first quarter, scoring an impressive 18 points in the opening 10 minutes of the game. Her remarkable feat not only set a new championship game record but also established the all-time NCAA women’s tournament scoring record. With a deep contested 3-pointer over Gamecocks star Kamilla Cardoso in the final minute of the quarter, Clark surpassed legends Maya Moore and Chamique Holdsclaw on the scoring list.

Entering the game just 17 points shy of matching Holdsclaw’s record, Clark’s stellar performance was anticipated, given her prolific scoring throughout the season. Leading the country in scoring with an average of 31.7 points per game, Clark had already proven herself as a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Clark’s dominance was not lost on basketball icon LeBron James, who took notice of her exceptional first quarter.

While this season ended in disappointment for the Hawkeyes, falling short to South Carolina, Clark’s legacy remains unparalleled. Having set records and earned accolades throughout her college career, including becoming the NCAA’s men’s and women’s all-time leading scorer, Clark is poised to make a significant impact in the WNBA. With expectations high, she is widely expected to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Despite Clark’s valiant efforts, the Gamecocks ultimately prevailed, securing an 87-75 victory over the Hawkeyes. Nonetheless, Clark’s remarkable performance, which saw her finish with 30 points in her final college game, solidified her status as one of the most exceptional talents in women’s basketball.