BREAKING: Passengers Evacuated from United Airlines Plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

In a morning incident at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, passengers were evacuated from a United Airlines plane, as confirmed by the Houston Airport System (HAS). The flight, originating from Memphis, experienced a mishap upon leaving the runway to approach the gate, veering off into the grass, according to United Airlines.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries among passengers. Prompt evacuation procedures were implemented, with passengers safely transported to the terminal. Despite the incident, operations at the airport remained unaffected, stated United Airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been duly informed.

With this occurrence marking the third incident involving United Airlines this week, concerns have been raised regarding the airline’s safety protocols. On Thursday, a tire detached from a United flight departing from San Francisco. Earlier in the week, a United flight departing from Houston encountered engine troubles, prompting a return to the airport due to flames emanating from one of its engines.

As investigations continue into today’s incident, authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of passengers and airport operations. Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.