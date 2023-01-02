Beyoncé’s Childhood Home in Houston Engulfed in Christmas Morning Fire

On Christmas morning, the childhood home of global music icon Beyoncé was ravaged by flames, prompting a swift response from the Houston Fire Department. The current occupants of the residence managed to escape unharmed, and no injuries have been reported, according to a statement from the fire department.

Located on Rosedale Street, the brick house has garnered recognition as a landmark, serving as a nostalgic connection to Beyoncé’s early years. When listed for sale in 2018, a realtor shared with “Good Morning America” that the Knowles family, including a young Beyoncé, resided in the home from 1982 until she was approximately 5 years old.

The fire emergency unfolded around 2 a.m. local time on Monday, prompting a rapid response from the Houston Fire Department. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the second story of the residence was already engulfed in flames. Fortunately, the current residents had safely evacuated.

Firefighters worked diligently, and by 2:48 a.m., the fire was successfully extinguished. The cause of the blaze is now under investigation as authorities seek to determine the factors that led to the devastating incident. The community remains on edge as they await further details on the circumstances surrounding the fire at this iconic Houston property.