Beyoncé Unveils New Album ‘Act II’ and Two Country-Inspired Singles During Super Bowl Commercial

During a highly anticipated commercial break at the Super Bowl on Sunday, global superstar Beyoncé surprised fans with the announcement of her upcoming album, Act II, set to release on March 29. The revelation came in a commercial partnership with Verizon, where Beyoncé humorously attempted to “break the internet” before teasing, “Drop the music.”

Moments later, the singer took to Instagram to confirm the news, revealing that Act II will be the second installment of her three-part Renaissance project. Alongside the album announcement, Beyoncé also debuted two singles: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” hinting at a country-inspired sound for the upcoming release.

This swift follow-up to her previous album, Renaissance, marks a departure from Beyoncé’s traditional release schedule, with Renaissance having hit the shelves in July 2023 as her first full-fledged studio album since 2016’s Lemonade.

Renaissance garnered widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with Rolling Stone praising Beyoncé for delivering “an upbeat collection of hits, boundary-expanding deep cuts, and dance staples,” showcasing a blend of modern innovation with classic appeal. The album quickly became a fan favorite, prompting disappointment among fans when it missed out on the Album of the Year accolade at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé’s accompanying Renaissance world tour, which commenced in Sweden in May and embarked on a North American leg starting in Toronto in July, showcased material from her latest album intertwined with beloved tracks from her extensive discography. The tour culminated in the release of a concert film, “Renaissance: A Film,” which premiered in theaters, further cementing Beyoncé’s status as an iconic performer.