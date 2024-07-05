Beryl to make Yucatan landfall today, Texas landfall possible Monday

July 5 Update 4:00 a.m.

Hurricane Beryl is a cat 2 storm as it makes landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula this morning. This will bring significant impacts to many highly populated and often-traveled locations such as Cancun and Cozumel. Beyond the Yucatan, a weakened Beryl emerge in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday, regaining strength with warm water and low wind shear. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has an eventual landfall on Monday morning anywhere from northern Mexico to Corpus Christi. Forecast models continue to favor the northern edge of the track, making the most likely landfall location somewhere from Brownsville to Corpus Christi.

Our coastal impacts will begin as early as Sunday, will elevated tides and rip currents. Tropical rains will push into Southeast Texas early next week, with many locations picking up between 3-5 inches of rain between Monday and Thursday. Our risk of seeing hurricane force winds is low, and we will continue to monitor the latest forecast modeling as the storm approaches.

July 4 Update 8:30 p.m.

The Hurricane Hunters have confirmed that Beryl is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds as it makes its final approach to the Yucatan peninsula. We’ll have a new track forecast from the National Hurricane Center by 10 p.m.

July 4 Update 8 p.m.

The Hurricane Hunters have confirmed that Beryl is indeed strengthening again on its approach to the Yucatan peninsula. We’ll have a new track forecast from the National Hurricane Center by 10 p.m.