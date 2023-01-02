Avocado Shortage in Mexico Raises Concerns Ahead of Game Day

As the excitement builds for Super Bowl Sunday, a potential crisis is looming in America’s favorite game-time snack: guacamole. A shortfall in avocado supplies, primarily sourced from Mexico, could dampen the festivities as the western state of Michoacan grapples with adverse weather conditions and environmental challenges.

Michoacan, known as the primary provider of nearly 90% of avocados for the Super Bowl, is facing the consequences of a hotter, drier climate. With dwindling water sources and lakes drying up, avocado growers are resorting to desperate measures, including diverting streams and extracting the last remnants of water from depleted reservoirs.

The situation is exacerbated by illegal deforestation practices, as some growers clear pine forests to expand avocado orchards. Additionally, the rising demand for tequila, another American favorite, is further straining the region’s environmental resources.

Last year, avocado exports for the Super Bowl saw a notable increase, but this year tells a different story. Despite increased planting efforts, avocado shipments have declined by 2,000 tons, leaving U.S. produce departments with fewer supplies of the beloved fruit.

In response to mounting concerns, state officials are taking action by developing a sustainable certification program for avocado production. The program aims to promote responsible water usage and forest preservation, providing consumers with greener avocados while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Under this initiative, certified avocados will bear stickers with QR codes, allowing consumers to trace the fruit’s origin and verify its environmentally friendly practices. Growers will be required to contribute to forest preservation efforts, ensuring the conservation of natural habitats for each acre of orchard.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist, with illegal orchards and deforestation posing ongoing threats to Michoacan’s environmental stability. The urgency to address these issues has garnered support from environmental advocates, who highlight the hidden costs of avocado production and call for greater accountability from grocery chains.

As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, the avocado crisis serves as a sobering reminder of the environmental impacts of consumer demand. With the fate of guacamole hanging in the balance, efforts to promote sustainable practices in avocado production are crucial for preserving both the planet and America’s favorite game-time snack.