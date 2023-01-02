Arrest Made in Tragic Death of 16-Year-Old Cheerleader in Edna, TX

The Edna Police Department has reported a significant development in the case surrounding the death of 16-year-old cheerleader Lizbeth Medina. Officials have arrested Rafael Govea Romero, charging him with the capital murder of the teenager, whose life was tragically cut short in her apartment complex.

The distressing incident came to light when Lizbeth’s mother, Jacquline Medina, discovered her daughter’s absence from the annual town holiday event on December 5, where she was expected to participate with her cheer squad. Concerned, Jacquline went to their residence at the Cottonwood Apartments and made the heartbreaking discovery. Law enforcement was immediately contacted, and despite the efforts of first responders, Lizbeth was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrest of Romero, described as undocumented by authorities, occurred one day after the Edna Police Department released images believed to be him. The images depicted Romero wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and driving a silver Ford Taurus. Acting swiftly, law enforcement identified and located Romero in the city of Schulenburg, effecting his arrest on Saturday.

Following the arrest, Romero has been booked into the Jackson County Jail, with officials yet to disclose whether he will be granted bond.

On the same day as Romero’s arrest, friends and family members of Lizbeth gathered for a poignant candlelight vigil at the Jackson County Courthouse, coming together to honor and remember the life of the young cheerleader. The community remains in shock and mourning as they grapple with the tragic loss of a promising young life. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Lizbeth Medina’s death are ongoing, and the community awaits further updates from law enforcement officials.