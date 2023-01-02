Ariel Cruz, 19, Faces Murder Charges in Connection with Death of 21-Year-Old Woman on Indigo Street

Authorities have officially charged Ariel Cruz, 19, with murder in the tragic incident involving the death of a 21-year-old woman discovered at 5400 Indigo Street around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28. The charges have been filed in the 184th State District Court, as indicated in Cruz’s booking photo attached to this news release.

While the identity of the victim is currently pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, details surrounding the case have emerged from the investigation conducted by HPD Homicide Division Detectives R. Waterwall and K. Hale.

On the morning of November 28, family members of the victim became concerned when she failed to arrive at school. Upon learning that her last known location was in the vicinity of the 5400 block of Indigo Street and discovering her black Honda Civic parked in the street, the family initiated a search of the neighborhood. With no sign of her, they promptly contacted the Houston Police Department to report her as missing.

By 5:40 p.m. that same day, a family member, in an effort to locate the missing woman, forcibly entered the Honda, opened the trunk, and tragically found the female unresponsive. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded promptly, pronouncing the victim deceased at the scene. Disturbingly, she exhibited signs of trauma to her face.

Subsequent investigation pinpointed Ariel Cruz as a suspect. He was present at the scene, actively participating in the search for the victim alongside her family. Following his detainment, Cruz was interviewed by homicide detectives, during which he confessed to his involvement in his girlfriend’s death. Consequently, he has been charged with murder.