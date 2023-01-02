Arctic Cold Front to Bring Freezing Weather Conditions

In a weather alert issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), an impending arctic cold front is set to sweep through the region on Saturday night, ushering in winter weather conditions. As temperatures are anticipated to plummet rapidly late Sunday afternoon, locals are urged to brace themselves for the first freezing weather of the season.

To safeguard against the impending chill, residents are advised to take proactive measures to protect the “Four P’s”: People, pets, pipes, and plants.

People:

Keep warm and stay indoors whenever possible. If venturing outside, dress in layers, don hats, gloves, and appropriate coats. Avoid overexertion, as cold weather places added strain on the body.

Pets:

Prolonged exposure to forecasted temperatures and wind can be fatal to unprotected livestock and pets. Bring pets indoors and relocate other animals or livestock to sheltered areas. Ensure adequate food and water availability for pets.

Pipes:

Winterize exposed pipes and plumbing to prevent damage. Disconnect outdoor hoses, drain, and store in protected areas. Wrap exposed faucets and pipes, especially those in unheated spaces, to avoid freezing. When leaving town, shut off the main water supply and drain pipes to prevent burst damage.

Plants:

Bring potted plants inside or store them in garages near interior walls for added warmth and wind protection. Apply extra mulch and consider covering cold-sensitive outdoor plants with cloth fabric to shield them from wind and frost. Tropical plants and vegetation require maximum freeze protection.

Heater Safety:

With the anticipated cold, portable space heaters may become essential. However, improper use can lead to fires, severe injuries, and even death. To ensure safety:

Keep heaters at least 3 feet away from flammable items. Place heaters on solid, non-flammable surfaces. Avoid blocking exits or creating obstacles with heaters. Keep children away from heaters. Plug heaters directly into wall outlets; never use extension cords. Turn off and unplug space heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

Additionally, protect against carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning by installing battery-operated CO detectors. Never use generators, grills, camp stoves, or similar devices indoors.

For more information on preparing and staying safe during winter weather, visit ReadyHarris.org. Stay updated on power conditions at CenterPointEnergy.com and ERCOT.com. Be vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and warm winter experience.