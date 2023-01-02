Apple Announces Launch Date for Vision Pro Headset in the U.S.

In a press release on Monday, Apple revealed that its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset is set to launch in the United States on February 2, with preorders kicking off on January 19 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The company aims to enter the virtual reality (VR) space, competing directly with Meta’s Quest headsets, marking Apple’s foray into a new product category since the introduction of the Apple Watch in 2015.

The Vision Pro, priced at $3,500, has been in development for several years and was officially unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in 2023. According to the company’s statement, the headset is equipped with 256 GB of storage and offers prescription lens inserts for an additional $149.

Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the arrival of the “era of spatial computing,” positioning the Vision Pro as a groundbreaking device in the VR landscape. The headset is powered by Apple’s M2 chip, the same chip utilized in its computers, showcasing the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology.

While analysts and experts predict that the Vision Pro may not initially drive significant revenue, Apple is positioning the headset to redefine user experiences in gaming and video content consumption. The device introduces a new operating system, VisionOS, complemented by an advanced input system enabling users to control the headset through their eyes, hands, and voice.

Key features of the Vision Pro include compatibility with productivity and creativity apps, such as Microsoft’s Office suite and Salesforce’s Slack. Apple envisions users enjoying an immersive experience while watching content from various platforms, including Apple TV+, on a virtual reality screen that provides a sensation of being 100 feet wide.

As the release date approaches, industry observers are eager to see how the Vision Pro will impact the competitive landscape of the growing virtual reality market. Apple’s strategic entry into VR underscores its commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of consumer technology.