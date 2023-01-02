Anheuser-Busch Workers in Houston and Fort Worth Teeter on the Brink of Strikes Over Job Security and Compensation

Tensions rise as workers in North Texas stage protests against one of the world’s largest brewers, Anheuser-Busch, while their counterparts in Houston brace for a potential strike on the horizon.

Michael Silva, principal officer of Teamsters Local #919, representing brewery and soft drink workers in Houston, has warned that over 5,000 employees, including those at the Anheuser-Busch plant in the city, are prepared to strike if contract negotiations with A-B do not yield results by the end of Thursday.

Negotiations, initiated in October, hit a roadblock over the issue of job security. Silva asserts that the Teamsters are seeking job immunity for represented members throughout the proposed five-year contract. However, discussions faltered when the company reportedly exited the negotiation table, prompting concern among workers.

Responding to queries, a representative from Anheuser-Busch stated that the brewery has contingency plans in place to address potential work stoppages, emphasizing the company’s commitment to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.

Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, members of Teamsters Local #997 walked out of Molson Coors’ brewery on February 17 due to failed negotiations regarding compensation and benefits reform. Rick Miedema, secretary treasurer of Teamsters Local #997, highlighted disparities in benefits based on hiring dates, a major point of contention.

Molson Coors attempted to allay consumer concerns, assuring uninterrupted product availability amidst the strike. However, tensions remain high as workers stand firm in their demands for equitable treatment.

With support from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, striking employees receive financial assistance, underscoring the solidarity within the labor movement amidst ongoing negotiations.

As the deadline approaches and tensions escalate, both workers and industry stakeholders await the outcome of negotiations that could significantly impact the brewing industry in Texas.