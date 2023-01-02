Andre Johnson Makes Texans History as First Hall of Fame Inductee

In a historic moment for the Houston Texans franchise, former star wide receiver Andre Johnson has secured his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, becoming the first player primarily associated with the Texans to achieve this prestigious honor. Johnson’s induction was announced on Thursday night during the selection ceremony in Las Vegas, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Having been named as a modern-era finalist for the third consecutive year, Johnson’s election to the Hall of Fame cements his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats. The news was met with joy and gratitude from the 42-year-old receiver, who expressed his appreciation for the recognition.

“Any time you can be the first player to do something, it’s an amazing feeling,” remarked Johnson. “It just adds more to your legacy. You’ll always be remembered.”

Johnson joins a distinguished group of football legends in this year’s induction class, including defensive stalwarts such as Dwight Freeney, Julius Peppers, and Patrick Willis, underscoring the caliber of his accomplishments on the gridiron.

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 3rd in Canton, Ohio, where Johnson will be honored alongside his fellow inductees. Reflecting on his journey to football immortality, Johnson expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, family, and fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

“To the city of Houston, the Houston Texans organization, and the fan base, thank you for embracing me and always showing me and my family love and support,” Johnson stated. “I am so honored to be the first Texan to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and can’t wait to continue to represent this organization as they continue their success.”

Texans chairman Cal McNair hailed Johnson’s induction as a momentous occasion for the franchise, praising the receiver’s unparalleled passion and impact both on and off the field.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving to be the Texans’ first Hall of Fame inductee than Andre Johnson,” McNair remarked. “Every time he took the field, we knew he was bringing an incomparable passion and intensity that was a joy to watch.”

Johnson’s remarkable career statistics speak volumes about his contributions to the game. With 1,062 receptions and 14,185 receiving yards, Johnson ranks among the NFL’s all-time leaders in both categories, solidifying his status as one of the most prolific receivers in league history.

As Johnson prepares to take his rightful place among football’s elite in Canton, his legacy as a true Texan and a Hall of Fame caliber player will endure for generations to come.