An Update Regarding Covid-19 from Buffalo Bayou Partnership

As regulations are rapidly changing and with much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the staff at Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP) is working thoughtfully to protect the health of both our employees and the community. Buffalo Bayou Park is an important amenity in this public health crisis and will remain open for visitors.



However, in efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and in contributing to flattening the curve, the following will be closed effective Wednesday, March 18 until further notice:Both Visitor Centers (Lost Lake and The Water Works)RestroomsBarbara Fish Daniel Nature Play AreaJohnny Steele Dog ParkAll events and tours scheduled through May 1 are now suspended or canceled (including The Currents’ spring fundraising event, Buffalo Bayou in Bloom).



If you feel safe and comfortable, we encourage you to get outdoors to enjoy nature and stay active. Should you choose to visit Buffalo Bayou Park, we advise you to:Limit your group size to 10 or fewer peopleWash or sanitize your hands after touching public railings, bridges or benchesRefrain from using water fountains and bring your own water bottlePractice social distancingPlease continue to visit buffalobayou.org for the most up-to-date information regarding suspensions, cancellations and park operations.



For more information on keeping yourself and others healthy, visit the City of Houston’s Emergency Operations Center website at houstonemergency.org or call 832.393.4220.

