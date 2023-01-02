American Express Green Business Card: What You Need to Know Before You Apply

By: Michael Esparza

The American Express green business card is a charge card that offers travel benefits and rewards for business owners. It is one of the oldest and most popular cards in the American Express portfolio, and it has recently undergone some changes to make it more competitive and attractive.

The main features of the American Express green business card are:

A welcome bonus of 25,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $3,000 in the first three

months of card membership.

months of card membership. An annual fee of $0 for the first year, then $95.

2X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, and 1X points on all other eligible purchases.

No preset spending limit, which means the card adapts to your spending habits and credit history.

The Pay Over Time option, which allows you to carry a balance with interest on eligible purchases up to a certain limit.

Complimentary Hilton Honors Silver status, which gives you a 20% bonus on base points, the fifth night free on award stays, and other perks at Hilton properties.

3% Uber Cash on eligible Uber rides and Uber Eats orders, which you can use for personal Uber services in the U.S.

Baggage insurance plan, which covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage in case of loss, damage, or theft when traveling on a common carrier vehicle.

Access to the American Express Global Assist Hotline, which provides 24/7 emergency assistance when traveling more than 100 miles from home.

The American Express green business card is a good option for business owners who travel frequently

and want to earn rewards on their spending. The card has a generous welcome bonus, a low annual fee

for the first year, and a flexible spending limit. The card also offers valuable travel benefits, such as Hilton Honors Silver status, Uber Cash, and baggage insurance. The card is accepted at 99% of places in the U.S. that accept credit cards, so you can use it for most of your business expenses.

However, the American Express green business card also has some drawbacks that you should consider before applying. The card has a relatively low earning rate of 1X points on most purchases, except for flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. The card also charges a 2.7% foreign transaction fee, which makes it less suitable for international travel. The card does not offer any airport lounge access, travel credits, or other premium perks that some other business cards do. The card also requires you to pay your balance in full each month, unless you enroll in the Pay Over Time option, which charges interest and has a limit.

The American Express green business card is a solid choice for business owners who value simplicity, flexibility, and travel rewards. The card has a long history and a loyal customer base, and it has improved its features and benefits over time. The card is best suited for those who book their travel through amextravel.com, stay at Hilton hotels, and use Uber services. The card is not ideal for those who want a higher earning rate, no foreign transaction fees, or more luxury travel benefits. The card is also not recommended for those who need to carry a balance or have a fixed spending limit. The card is a charge card, not a credit card, so it has different terms and conditions that you should understand before applying.

The American Express green business card is a classic card that has evolved to meet the needs of modern business travelers. It is a reliable and rewarding card that offers travel benefits and rewards for business owners. It is one of the many cards in the American Express corporate program, which provides expense management tools, reporting solutions, and customer service for businesses of all sizes. If you are interested in the American Express green business card for your business, you can visit https://americanexpress.com/en-us/referral/MICHAEVK8q?xl=cp33 to learn more.