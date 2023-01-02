Amber Alert Issued for Missing 12-Year-Old in Missouri City, Suspected Victim of Trafficking

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old E’minie Hughes, who was reported missing from Missouri City last Friday, with concerns now mounting over her potential involvement in trafficking. Houston Police Department (HPD) spokespersons informed media outlets on Wednesday evening about the alarming developments in the case.

Hughes was last seen in Houston’s 7700 block of Waterchase Drive on Feb. 22 at 1:40 a.m. Surveillance footage shared with KPRC 2 depicts Hughes entering a dark-colored four-door Dodge pickup truck around that time. Despite ongoing efforts, she has not been located since. The footage suggests she may have been wearing a white crop top and pink joggers at the time of her disappearance.

Initial suspicions that Hughes may have left voluntarily have been refuted in light of new information suggesting she may be a victim of trafficking. HPD detectives are intensively investigating the case, with federal Crimes Against Children agents from FBI Houston joining the efforts.

Hughes’ family, distraught over her disappearance, expressed concerns about her safety, particularly given her young age and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. They emphasized the urgency of the situation and urged authorities to expedite their efforts to locate her.

In the wake of the Amber Alert, Missouri City Middle School, where Hughes is a student, issued a statement urging the public to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to law enforcement. They expressed hope for Hughes’ safe return and underscored the community’s support for her and her family during this challenging time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Hughes’ whereabouts to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840. As the investigation intensifies, the community remains on high alert, hoping for Hughes’ safe return home.