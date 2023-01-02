Amazon Eases Holiday Travel Expenses for College Students with $25 Flights

In a bid to assist college students in reaching home for the holidays affordably, Amazon’s Prime Student is offering one-way or roundtrip flights for just $25 within the 50 United States. The exclusive offer is available from Dec. 5-7, allowing Prime Student members to book departures between Dec. 8-25 and return flights from Dec. 8 through Jan. 14, 2024. To access these discounted flights, individuals must be subscribed to Amazon’s Prime Student membership tier.

For those not yet enrolled, there’s an opportunity to join Prime Student and take advantage of the 50% discount, reducing the monthly fee to $7.49 (originally $14.99). This special offer extends to current students and anyone aged 18 to 24. Alternatively, opting for an annual subscription further slashes the monthly cost to less than $6.

To secure the $25 student flights, Prime Student members can visit the Prime Student x StudentUniverse page starting at 6 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Dec. 5. A limited quantity of 3,000 tickets will be available during Dec. 5-7, with 1,000 tickets released at 6 a.m. PST Dec. 5, another 1,000 at 12 a.m. PST Dec. 6, and the final batch of 1,000 at 12 a.m. PST Dec. 7.

In the event that the initial 3,000 tickets are claimed swiftly, Prime Student members will still enjoy a $25 discount on flights using a StudentUniverse promo code. With such attractive savings on coast-to-coast flights, students are encouraged to seize the opportunity to spend the holidays with family rather than in dorm rooms with takeout meals. Boarding calls are in session, and families can anticipate the return of their loved ones.