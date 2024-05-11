Affordable health clinic breaks ground in Pasadena, anticipated to serve patients ‘regardless of ability to pay’ in late 2025

Credit: Que Onda Magazine/Edward Saenz

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Legacy Community Health broke ground on a new affordable health clinic in Pasadena, Texas, on Friday, aiming to provide an array of healthcare services to a population with a high rate of uninsured patients “regardless of their ability to pay.”

Situated at 1951 Southmore Avenue in Pasadena, the underway Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic is a result of a generous $50 million gift from Houston Methodist to Legacy Community Health, showcasing a partnership of more than 25 years aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of underserved populations.

Cathy Easter, senior vice president of community development at Houston Methodist, emphasized the positive impact the clinic will have on improving healthcare resources in Pasadena before a crowd of Legacy and Houston Methodist leadership, board members, government officials, and community supporters at the ground breaking.

A crowd of Legacy and Houston Methodist leadership, board members, government officials, and community supporters attend the ground breaking of the Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic anticipated to start providing healthcare services to Pasadena, Texas patients in October 2025. Credit: Edward Saenz/Que Onda Magazine.

“For more than 30 years, Houston Methodist has served some of the most vulnerable across the Greater Houston area,” Easter said. “We are proud of this expanded partnership with Legacy Community Health in Pasadena and know the community will benefit from the much-needed quality resources available at this new clinic.”

The soon-to-be, two-story, 40,000-square-foot clinic, designed by Kirksey Architects will provide services including adult and pediatric primary care, obstetrical services, behavioral health, dental care, pharmacy services, and wraparound support services, ensuring holistic and accessible healthcare solutions.

The Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic is scheduled to open its doors in 2025, marking a significant step forward in healthcare delivery in Pasadena. In addition to this clinic, Legacy is also developing another facility in the North Acres Homes area of Houston, further expanding its reach and impact in providing essential healthcare services.

This milestone underscores Legacy Community Health’s longstanding commitment to serving communities across Texas. As the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the state, Legacy operates over 57 clinic locations and serves more than 200,000 community members.

Houston Methodist, known for its excellence in healthcare delivery and academic contributions, continues to play a vital role in supporting initiatives that promote community well-being. Through its diverse programs and services, Houston Methodist reaffirms its dedication to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

For more information about Legacy Community Health Services, visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org. To learn about Houston Methodist and its services, visit houstonmethodist.org.